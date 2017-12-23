Birth of every child is a gift from God: Bishop

Each year we hear again the ancient Christmas story.

Each year we retell the great mystery of God’s entry into our broken world. God made a choice to break the silence of the ages, to give Himself to us.

The mystery of God was concentrated on a child. The hope of God’s love was fastened on to this little one.

The mystery of God’s love for us is found in the presence of the most fragile of human creatures, namely a defenceless, helpless child.

Each year, we hear the Christmas story, Whilst at first reflection it appears to be the same story, in reality it is the same but different.

The same - because it is about the invisible, unseen God, entering our human condition. But different - because we are different people this year than we were last year.

Our memories have grown, our hopes have been tested, our love has been called on in new ways. The birth of every child is a gift from God and a reminder that – despite what we might be told – there is something new under the sun every day.

The Gospel invites us to take the child born in Bethlehem with us. Not to drop him back in the crib and leave the church.

We are invited to welcome into our hearts the gift of God in Jesus. The great truth about Christmas is that no matter what happens, no matter how we behave, God has loved you and me with an everlasting love. And the name of that love is Jesus whose birth into our world we celebrate at Christmas.