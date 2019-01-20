Bishop Ken Good slams indefensible bomb attack

The Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Ken Good, has described last night's bomb attack as indefensible and anti-democratic.

The bomb exploded just metres from two of the Church of Ireland's most recognisable places of worship in the city, St. Columb's Cathedral and St. Augustine's.

Bomb.

Derry's Anglican Bishop said: “Last night’s bomb attack in the centre of Londonderry was an act of utter recklessness which showed a callous disregard for the lives and safety of local citizens and visitors alike.

“It defies belief that anyone would place a bomb on a city-centre street, early on a Saturday evening, so close to people’s homes, churches, an hotel, sheltered accommodation, nearby pubs and a large car park.

"St. Columb’s Cathedral and St. Augustine’s Church – where a group of young people had been meeting yesterday evening – have both had to cancel their Sunday morning services while the Police carry out a follow-up security operation. I am thankful to all our emergency services for the courageous way in which they responded to the initial explosion and to the subsequent alert."

The Bishop said it was only by good fortune that nobody was hurt in the attack.

“I am extremely thankful that no one was injured – or worse – as a result of last night’s explosion.

“The people responsible for the attack must be reminded that their methods have been rejected not only by the vast majority of people in this community but by an overwhelming majority of people on this island.

“The attack was wrong. It is indefensible. It should never be repeated. The time has long since passed when such violence should have been consigned to history.

“I urge anyone with information about the bombing to share it with the Police," he said.