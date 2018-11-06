Bishop’s Confirmation schedule

Details of Bishop of Derry Dr. Donal McKeown’s Confirmation schedule for 2019 have been released.

The Confirmations commence on Saturday, February 2 at Glendermott at 11.30am and 3pm and on Sunday Feb. 3, at 2pm at St Mary’s, Creggan. Saturday Feb. 9 sees the Bishop official at St Eugene’s Cathedral at 11.30am and 3pm, and on Sunday 10, at 3pm in St Columba’s Church, Long Tower.

Children will be conferred at Holy Family Church on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 11.30am, and then on Sunday 24, at 11.15am in Strathfoyle.

The Three Patrons will host Confirmations over three days on Wednesday 27, at St Brigid’s, on Thursday 28 at St Patrick’s and Friday March 1, in St Joseph’s at 4pm each day. On Saturday March 9, at 11am Confirmations will take place in Limavady and on Saturday, March 23, at 11am and 3pm in Buncrana and Tuesday 26 at 5pm Moville. Wednesday 27 will see Confirmations at 5pm at Banagher.

During April there will be Confirmations in Irish on Wednesday 3 at 5pm in Limavady, followed by Confirmations on Tuesday 9 at 5pm Our Lady of Lourdes, Steelstown and on Friday 12 at 5pm at Holy Family.

Details of Confirmations not on the list are urged to contact their parish directly .