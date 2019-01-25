Bishop’s Gate one of the UK’s top hotels

Bishop’s Gate Hotel has featured in the coveted annual TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for the third year in a row.

The Grade B1 hotel in Bishop Street, which was built in 1899, improved on it’s ranking from last year and is now second in the UK’s Top Hotels Overall category.

In the Europe category it was 15th and the hotel was also ranked 12th in the UK Best Service award category.

Commenting on the achievement, Ciaran O’Neill, Managing Director of Bishop’s Gate Hotel, says: “We’re absolutely thrilled to feature in the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for the third year running. Last year, Bishop’s Gate Hotel took the No.3 spot in the UK category, so it is great to be second on this coveted list.

“The fact that the UK list is compiled on the basis of reviews from individuals who have stayed and shared in the Bishop’s Gate experience is really encouraging. Bishop’s Gate has a commitment to excellence at its core, and our amazing team strive to exceed customer expectations at every occasion. This accolade shows that their dedication, enthusiasm and expertise is recognised and appreciated by visitors.

“We are committed to delivering a genuine welcome to all of our guests and we aim to ensure every visit is special, whether it is a formal occasion such as a wedding or simply friends enjoying lunch or afternoon tea in The Gown Restaurant.”

Bishop’s Gate has won a host of other local awards since it officially opened in 2016.

The hotel has recently been listed in the 45th Anniversary Edition of the prestigious Ireland’s Blue Book, a guide to an impeccable collection of 56 country house hotels, manor houses, castles and restaurants located throughout the island of Ireland.

The hotel also featured in The Irish Times – ‘100 Best Places to Stay in Ireland’, and was voted ‘Hideaway of the Year’ in the Georgina Campbell hospitality guide.