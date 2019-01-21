Bishop Street courthouse closed today: Arrangements made for listings

Bishop Street courthouse building will remain closed today (Monday) as a result of the car bomb on Saturday night with some court business being transferred elsewhere.

The Lord Chief Justice has made directions in relation to the listing of court business which was due to be dealt with at Bishop Street Courthouse today.

These are as follows:

1. In relation to Crown Court business involving trials and juries, these matters have been adjourned until Tuesday January 2 at Bishop Street. All jurors who were due to attend Bishop Street Courthouse on Monday 21 January 2019 should not attend on that date but should attend instead on Tuesday January 22, 2019.

2. All other Crown Court business (non-trial or jury business) will now be dealt with at Coleraine Courthouse on Monday 21 January.

3. The Magistrate’s Courts business listed for Bishop Street will now be dealt with at Strabane Court No 1 on Monday 21 January.

4. The County Court Equity business listed for Bishop Street will now be dealt with at Strabane Court No 2 on Monday 21 January.

There will be no court office services available at Bishop Street Courthouse on Monday 21 January 2019. Court lists have been updated and are available online at: www.onlineservices.courtsni.gov.uk/publiccourtlists/

Update Policing Operation – Bishop Street

Police meanwhile said yesterday that there will be continued disruption in Bishop Street and the area will remain closed from Bishops Gate down to the Bishop’s Gate Hotel.

“We have worked tirelessly to reduce the crime scene and the impact this is having on the community,” a PSNI spokesman said, adding:

“Bishop Street carpark remains closed with no access to vehicles/pedestrians. We are aware that a number of people are seeking the return of their vehicles - unfortunately this cannot be facilitated due to the continuing police operation.

“We would like to thank the community for their patience and support.”