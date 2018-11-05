Black handbag and target shooting gear recovered

A black handbag and some target shooting gear that may have been dumped after a burglary have been recovered by police in Derry.

The items were found in the East Shantallow area.

The PSNI at Strand Road have asked anyone who believes they may own the items to get in touch.

"These items are a black handbag and some equipment for use in airsoft/target shooting," the PSNI said after they recovered the items on the Steelstown Road.

"It is possible that these items have been taken as a burglary and since discarded.

"If you believe these are yours, please contact Police on 101 using reference 629 of 29/10/18," the PSNI said.