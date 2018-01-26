Black ice warning following Derry car crash

The emergency services are currently at the scene of a road traffic accident in Eglinton that police believe may have been caused by black ice.

The PSNI in Derry have asked drivers to exercise caution on the local roads.

"There is a road traffic accident on the Carmoney Road in Eglinton. Crews are on the scene dealing with the incident," the PSNI stated.

"They have reported black ice on the road making driving conditions treacherous. Take your time, slow down and be wary of the conditions of the road," police added.