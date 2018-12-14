Black Mercedes torched by gang of five, police believe

A car has been torched in an arson attack near Strabane.

Detectives are appealing for information after a report of arson at the Bellspark Road area of Clady on Wednesday, December 12.

Detective Constable Marks said: “At around 9 p.m., it was reported that a black Mercedes car was set alight in the area. Five males are believed to have damaged the front passenger window and the car set alight. The males then made off towards the Urney Road area following the incident. The car was substantially damaged.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1397 12/12/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”