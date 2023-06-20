Bligh’s Lane grass fire obscures road prompting ‘lives could be put at risk’ warning

Sinn Féin’s Aisling Hutton issued the warning after a resident encountered a group of young people setting fires at the side of Bligh’s Lane just past the site of the former Piggery Ridge.

The fire caused plumes of smoke to drift across the road which links Creggan with Killea and is just around the corner from Glassagh Road which was immortalised in the opening sequence of ‘Derry Girls’.

Colr. Hutton urged parents to ensure they tell their children about the dangers of setting grass on fire.

A plume of smoke obscuring Bligh's Lane as a result of a recent grass fire.

“I was contacted by a local resident who was out walking the roads at the back of Creggan. He noticed a group of young people in the distance messing about at the side of the road.

"As the person got closer the group ran off. It was then he realised that they had set fire to the grass verges at the side of the road.

"Luckily it burnt itself out within a short space of time,” she said.

Aisling Hutton

The councillor warned grass and gorse fires had the potential to cause harm to humans, animals and the environment.

"I would urge parents to tell their children of the dangers of starting such fires. Apart from damaging our countryside it is also diverting valuable resources from the fire service.

"Lives could be at risk as these types of fires tend to travel quickly, disorienting people with their huge smoke plumes, trapping people and putting their lives at danger,” she said.