Blocked gullies problem to be addressed - Cooper

Derry Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper has said that Transport NI (formally Roads Service) is to trying to resolve the issue of blocked gullies in the Lawrence Hill and Clarence Avenue areas of the city.

Colr. Cooper was speaking in response to concerns raised by residents living in the areas affected.

He said that the works in the busy areas are likely to be carried out during the early morning periods.

Speaking after contacting authorities about the problem, Councillor Cooper said: “I received a number of complaints from residents in both Clarence Avenue, Lawrence Hill and Springham Street about the several blocked gullies in the area caused by excess leaves.

“I have received confirmation from Transport NI to say that they will send equipment into the area in the coming weeks to remove the leaves.”

Colr. Cooper added: “Due to the large volume of commuter traffic using the area (which may block access to the gullies for the Roads Service vehicles) the works are likely to be carried out in the early morning before the commuters begin parking in the area.”