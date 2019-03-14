Bloody Sunday decision has sparked anger in some quarters and relief in others, says Bishop Good

The Church of Ireland Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Ken Good, has acknowledged the decision by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) to prosecute just one former soldier over the events of Bloody Sunday has spark disbelief and anger in some quarters.

He said: "The decision of the PPS to prosecute one former soldier over the events of Bloody Sunday has satisfied neither the families who lost loved ones nor those who advocate on behalf of military veterans. I understand that it will be met with disbelief, disappointment and even anger in some quarters, and with relief in others.

"The PPS faced a difficult task reinvestigating the events of January 30, 1972 almost half a century later. I would urge people to study the PPS’s decisions and the rationale for those decisions very carefully, and to react in a measured way.

"Bloody Sunday was one of many dark days in our history. I offer my sympathy to those who were bereaved that day and to those bereaved by the many other individual tragedies which occurred during the Troubles and which blight our history."