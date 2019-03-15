Bloody Sunday prosecution 'tokenism' and top brass are off the hook, says Derry councillor

A Derry councillor has described the decision to prosecute just one soldier over his role in Bloody Sunday as 'tokenism'.

Independent Republican councillor, Gary Donnelly, said the upper echelons of the British military and political establishment have never been held to account for the British Parachute Regiment operation in which 14 innocent civilians were slaughtered in the Bogside on January 30, 1972.

"This was tokenism for political expediency," he observed.

"The generals and successive governments who covered it up are the culprits responsible and as I pointed out today [Thursday] at a council meeting the sad reality of Bloody Sunday is that the only person to have been jailed in connection with the event will have been Republican Martin Doherty who refused to testify. What else did we expect?" he asked.