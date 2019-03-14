Bloody Sunday prosecutions: Disappointment over decision not to prosecute beyond Soldier F

Solicitors for several of the Bloody Sunday families have welcomed the decision to prosecute Soldier F for the murder and attempted murder of six innocent people in the Bogside on January 30, 1972.

However, a spokesperson for Ciaran Shiels of Madden & Finucane Solicitors said it would be reviewing the PPS decision not to bring any further prosecutions.

“This is a remarkable achievement by the families and victims of Bloody Sunday," the firm said.

“Notwithstanding the unprecedented attempted political interference with the independence of the judicial process, the families have not only succeeded in consigning the Widgery report to history, and securing the complete vindication and declaration of innocence of all of the

victims of Bloody Sunday through the Saville Inquiry, they have now secured the prosecution of Soldier F for the murder and attempted murder of 6 innocent people.

“We are disappointed that not all of those responsible are to face trial. We will give detailed consideration to the reasons provided for decisions not to prosecute the other soldiers, with a view to making further submissions to the Prosecution Service and we shall ultimately challenge in the High Court, by way of judicial review, any prosecutorial decision that does not withstand scrutiny,” it added.

Madden & Finucane represent the families of Jackie Duddy, Michael Kelly, Hugh Gilmour, Michael McDaid, John Young, Kevin McElhinney, William McKinney, Gerard McKinney, Gerald Donaghey, Paddy Doherty and Bernard McGuigan who were murdered on Bloody Sunday; together with Damien Donaghy, Alana Burke, Joe Mahon, Joe Friel, Patrick McDaid and Michael Quinn who were wounded, as well as the families of John Johnston, Peggy Deery, Patrick O’Donnell, Patrick Campbell and Daniel McGowan who were wounded but who are now deceased.