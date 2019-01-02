Body discovered in Derry: Five released on police bail

Five people who had been arrested following the discovery of a body in Derry have now been released on police bail.

Police confirmed this morning (Wednesday) that the four men aged 63, 33, 32 and 31, and a 32-year-old woman have been released pending further inquiries.

They were arrested on New Year’s Day (Tuesday, January 1, 2019) following the discovery of the man’s body at a property in the Lincoln Courts area of the Waterside.

The discovery was made at around 7.20am on New Year’s Day.

Police said a post mortem is being carried out to establish the cause of death.

The five were taken into custody following the discovery and were said to be helping police with their inquiries prior to being released.