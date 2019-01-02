Body discovered in Derry : Local community ‘shocked’

Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson has expressed his condolences following the discovery of a man’s body in the Waterside area of Derry.

The man’s death is currently under investigation and a post mortem is to take place to establish the cause of death, police have said.

Councillor Jackson said: “The discovery of a man’s body in the Lincoln Courts area of the city is a shock to the local community.

“The police investigations into the incident are underway and must be allowed to continue.

“My sympathies are with the family and friends of this man at this time.

“Anyone with information on the incident should bring it forward to the PSNI.”