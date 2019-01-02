Body found in Derry: Death not suspicious - PSNI

Detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was discovered at a house in the Waterside have now confirmed they are not treating the death as suspicious.

The four men aged 63, 33, 32 and 31 and the 32 year old female who were arrested in relation to the investigation and subsequently released on police bail have now been released unconditionally.

The man’s body was discovered at a house in the Lincoln Courts area of Derry at 7.20am on Tuesday morning (New Year’s Day).

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: “A post mortem has been carried out and we are not treating this death as suspicious.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time and I would like to thank the local community for giving us space to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.”