Body recovered from River Foyle

It has been confirmed a body of a male has been recovered from the River Foyle.

The PSNI posted on social media that Foyle Search and Rescue were tasked this morning to recover the boy of a male who entered the water on Sunday night.

They confirmed they are not treating this as suspicious.

In the post the PSNI sent their sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased.

They have also appealed for rowers who were at the scene to contact either the PSNI or FSR so they can be personally thanked for their assistance.

Pat Carlin, from Foyle Search and Rescue, told the ‘Journal’ crew were tasked after 7:30am this morning to assist in the recovery of the body.

He said the family have been informed and are relieved to get their son home so they can lay him to rest.

Mr Carlin added that he wished to send the sympathy and condolences of everyone involved in FSR to the family.

He also thanked the rowers who stayed with the body until police and FSR crews arrived.