The body of a man has been recovered from the River Foyle by Foyle Search and Rescue volunteers.

The charity confirmed that the body was located at 11:34am on Sunday, September 9 by volunteers who had been carrying out search operations for a missing person since last week.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland was notified and the family have been informed.

In a post on social media, Foyle Search and Rescue offered the family their deepest condolences at this difficult time.