Body recovered from River Foyle

Foyle Search and Rescue has confirmed volunteers recovered the body of a man from the River Foyle on Sunday June 16.

The charity confirmed the details of the call out via social media on Monday morning.

Foyle Search and Rescue were made aware of the body by the P.S.N.I.

"At 6:40am the Police Service of Northern Ireland activated Foyle Search & Rescues Pager System to reports that a person had been observed in the water," said a spokesperson.

"Our Emergency Response Teams (E.R.T.) responded with Mobile and Boat crews.

"On arrival at the area reported, E.R.T. had the sad task of recovering the body of a male from the river.

"All volunteers and staff at Foyle Search and Rescue offer our sincere sympathies and condolences to the family concerned at this difficult time."