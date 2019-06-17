Body recovered from River Foyle

Foyle Search and Rescue has confirmed volunteers recovered the body of a man from the River Foyle on Sunday June 16.
The charity confirmed the details of the call out via social media on Monday morning.
"At 6:40am the Police Service of Northern Ireland activated Foyle Search & Rescues Pager System to reports that a person had been observed in the water," said a spokesperson.
"Our Emergency Response Teams (E.R.T.) responded with Mobile and Boat crews.
"On arrival at the area reported, E.R.T. had the sad task of recovering the body of a male from the river.
"All volunteers and staff at Foyle Search and Rescue offer our sincere sympathies and condolences to the family concerned at this difficult time."