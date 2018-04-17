Body recovered: PSNI examining circumstances

The PSNI said it was examining the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose remains were recovered from the River Foyle on Sunday.

A PSNI spokesperson added yesterday, however, that at this stage they were not treating the man’s death as suspicious.

Foyle Search and Rescue have offered their condolences to the family of the man after its volunteers recovered his remains.

The Derry charity confirmed that its Emergency Response Teams were tasked to the scene at 07:43 am on Sunday by the Police Service of Northern Ireland following reports of a body being observed in the water.

“A mobile unit and two boats responded to the location along with the PSNI,” a spokesperson for Foyle Search & Rescue said.

He added: “Foyle Search and Rescue volunteers then had the sad task of recovering the body of a male from the river.

“The deceased family have been informed and all FSR volunteers and staff offer our sincere condolences to the family concerned.”

Tragically, the remains of several other people have also been recovered from the River Foyle since January 2018.

