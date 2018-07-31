Bogside & Brandywell Men’s Shed create furniture for Fold residents

Tenants of Foyle Fold Radius Housing on Limavady Road have thanked members of a local Men’s Shed project who have made garden furniture for them.

The men from the Bogside and Brandywell Heath Forum have spent weeks creating the furniture at their base in the Gasyard Centre and were treated to lunch by the Foyle Fold residents last week as a thank you for their hard work.

It is hoped the partnership project will mark the starting point for future joint initiatives.

Maureen Carlin, Scheme Co-Ordinator said: “We are delighted with these quality made tables, chairs and benches for our tenants and visitors and to also support this local project. These will be of great benefit to allow our tenants to sit outside in this warm weather!”

Susan Harkin, Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum Office Manager meanwhile said: “The men have been working hard using their talents to make these benches and tables and are really pleased with how they look.

“They are excited about working with Foyle Fold and it’s hoped that this is the first of many projects we’ll embark on together.”

The Men’s Shed is a project that provides a place to share and learn new skills and socialise. Typical activities include woodwork, carpentry and painting, and can also involve health and wellbeing-related activities such as arts & crafts, Information Technology, as well as music-based projects.

Men’s Sheds are non-profit organisations that started in Australia several years ago, with the aim of improving social, health and activity based opportunities for men, and have become very popular across Ireland.