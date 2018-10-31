Bogside man who suffered burns subduing blazing car hailed

A Bogside man who received burns while attempting to subdue a torched car before it spread to neighbouring vehicles has been hailed by a local councillor.

Sinn Féin Councillor Sharon Duddy has urged anyone with information in relation to the car fire in Lisfannon Park to come forward.

The torched car in the Bogside.

She praised the efforts of the local resident who had to receive hospital treatment after trying to prevent the fire from spreading.

Colr. Duddy said “Details are still emerging in relation to a fire at Lisfannon Park which has resulted in a car being destroyed and another car parked beside it badly damaged.

“I would like to praise the efforts of a local resident who required hospital treatment after he tried to save a neighbours car and his work van.

“I have been in contact with Community Restorative Justice (CRJ) and the Council to try and get the shell of the car removed as soon as possible."