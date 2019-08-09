Bogside parking stalls for further feedback

A parking scheme for the Bogside has been put on hold for further public consultation after 212 people objected to the proposed pilot project.

Ninety-four per cent of the 226 people consulted last year on a scheme residents have been campaigning for for over a decade objected, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) confirmed.

Officials at DfI’s Network Development and Traffic Management team have advised key areas of concern included the number of parking permits to be allocated for visitors, and the uncertainty over the allocation of a second permit for households with a second vehicle.

In a letter to Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan, DfI stated that “taking account the number of objections and the need to have broad community support for the scheme it has not been possible to recommend the implementation of the scheme at this time.”

DfI, however, added that “given that there continues to be a parking problem DfI is preparing to put out a new consultation for a smaller area within the Bogside.”

Ms. Mullan said: “It’s simply not good enough that this scheme has been put on hold once again. In fact it’s hard to believe we have been campaigning on this for over 12 years now.”

She added: “It’s vital that resident’s views are taken on board and that we get this scheme right from the outset and form a template that hopefully can be used in other areas of our city affected by chronic parking problems.”