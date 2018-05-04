Bomb alerts the last thing needed as jazz festival kicks off: Cooper

Sinn Féin councillor, Mickey Cooper, has said the traffic gridlock sparked by reports of two suspicious devices during rush hour Friday is the last thing Derry needs as the jazz festival kicks off.

Speaking from the scene he said: “The Strand Road is sealed off from the bottom of Lawrence Hill right down to Pennyburn, due to two suspect devices in the area.

“Traffic is being diverted up Lawrence Hill or back up Queen's Quay depending on direction you are travelling.

“It is absolute gridlock so I would appeal for people to avoid the area.

He went on to say: "This is the last thing our city needs with the jazz festival on and the Bank Holiday weekend.

And comes at the end of a week that has seen suspect devices left outside local homes causing hurt and upset to residents and chaos in local communities."