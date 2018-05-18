Bonfire materials removed from Galliagh site

Derry Sinn Féin Councillor Caoimhe McKnight has welcomed the removal of bonfire materials at a site in Galliagh following several tyre and pallet fires this week.

Residents across a alrge part of Galliagh had expressed concerns after thick smoke spread from fires started at the greenfield site between Galliagh Park, Knockalla and Rossnagalliagh over recent days.

Workers removing the devris from the site this morning.

A car was also torched at the site earlier this week.

Colr. McKnight said: “Sinn Féin activists distributed flyers in the area to inform residents that we are doing all we can to address the fear and distress which is caused to local people by the activities surrounding this bonfire site, particularly as there is still three months to go.

“We also contacted local businesses to try to curtail the supply of pallets and have been working closely with various agencies this week to try to get this addressed.

“Through our work in the Community Safety Team we have also managed to get the Neighbourhood Police Team to accompany the contractors this morning and ensure there will be additional police provision over this weekend which will include the Neighbourhood Team.”

The area has been cleared.

Colr. McKnight said the Council have now removed the burnt-out car.

“The Housing Executive have kindly agreed to try to get any bonfire materials removed while the Department for Communities try to secure contractors who will carry out this type of work as required,” Colr. McKnight said, adding that Police were trying to identify the people who dumped tyres at the site and “will prosecute anyone who is caught doing so”.

“In addition,” she added, “local youth and community organisations will meet this morning to see what they can do and hope to be able to bring forward their intervention programmes and maybe consider doing a mini-festival and positive activities for local young people who are not intent on destroying their community.

“I can assure residents we will continue to do all we can to minimise the trouble which is caused to so many local people by such a small group of troublemakers.”