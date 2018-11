Burrito bar chain Boojum has announced it will open another branch - this time in Derry in early 2019.

Businessman Ciaran Murray has spoken on Radio Foyle about another major investment for the company - this time in the Strand Road area of the city centre

The new venue will open in the old Sandwich Company and Pier 59 premises on Strand Road/Gt James Street.

It is expected to create 30 jobs.