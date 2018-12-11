Boojum granted alcohol licence

A director of the Boojum restaurant group has told Derry County Court that new premises in the city should be opening in mid to late February.

Andrew McPhail, the group’s property director, said the new outlet on the Strand Road would be the group’s eighteenth in Ireland.

Applying for a provisional licence to sell beer, Mr. McPhail told Judge Philip Babington the company had agreed a ten year lease for the premises and he hoped the Derry restaurant would become one of their top performing outlets.

Judge Babington granted the provisional licence application and wished those behind the enterprise well.