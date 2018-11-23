‘Boojum’ set to invest £400,000 in Derry creating 30 new jobs

The fastest growing burrito restaurant chain on the island of Ireland is to open new premises in Derry.

Boojum, which was founded in 2007 and has 17 restaurants at five different locations across Ireland, has confirmed it will be opening a new restaurant on the corner of Strand Road and Clarendon Street in the city.

‘Boojum’ will combine two units, the sites of the old Sandwich Company and Pier 59 Bar and Grill were located, to open a 52 seater establishment.

It has been confirmed the company will invest in the region of £400,000 in the city and create 30 jobs in the process.

The company will also be contributing around £20,000 per annum to the local economy in rates.

The ‘Boojum’ menu focuses on burritos, tacos and a small number of other Mexican street food dishes.

The company prides itself on selling award winning food at great prices.

The first restaurant in Belfast opened on Botanic Avenue in 2007 but now Boojum has premises at a number of other locations in Belfast.

There are also company restaurants in Dublin, Belfast, Cork, Galway and Limerick.

The company employs approximately 550 people.

Soon after the restaurant opens in Derry, Boojum will seek to add click and collect and’ Deliveroo’ services as Boojum is the number two most popular food in the world on the platform.

Deliveroo has also recently launched in the city.

Nuala McMenamin, Head of Marketing, said that a Boojum has been seeking opportunities to open in Derry for quite some time.

She said it has been a hugely popular request and the company regularly gets messages on social media like ‘please for the love of god just get a boojum in Derry!’

Nuala added: “This site strategically sits between the college and university campuses and the city centre on a key arterial route with a great corner profile.

“We are hopeful this is the best site for us and cannot wait to see what the people of Derry think of the new store.”

Nuala, who is originally from Dungiven, said that for her, opening a restaurant in Derry was ‘very exciting’.

“I pretty much grew up in Derry so these are very familiar streets to me and it’s great to see a new life coming into the city.”

She added that Boojum was ‘absolutely delighted the opening has been so well received and cannot wait to get our doors open’.

Expected to open early in the New Year, opening hours will initially be 11:30am to 11pm, seven days per week.