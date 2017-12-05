Bookies inundated with bets on Corbyn premiership after snap 2018 election

Punters across Ireland and Britain are backing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in droves to become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland following a snap General Election in the New Year.

Both Boyle Sports and Paddy Power believe an election is going to happen sooner rather than later.

The former bookmaker confirmed that the odds of the UK going to the polls again next year tumbled into 5/4 from 15/8 overnight following Theresa May’s failure to complete a deal with the European Commission on Brexit on Monday.

Mr. Corbyn is now the 7/2 favourite with Boyle Sports to be next the Prime Minister as General Election talk gathers pace.

Paddy Power, meanwhile, have him at 9/2 with a 2018 General Election also at even money.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesman for Boyle Sports commented: “The deal on Monday was on and off like a dodgy Christmas tree light, but with all sides standing firm it’s hard to see how Theresa May can solve the crisis anytime soon.”

He added: “We’ve been inundated with bets for the UK to hold a General Election in 2018 and the crash into 5/4 from 15/8 overnight reflects the perilous situation Theresa May finds herself in. We’ve even had interest that Brexit won’t happen at all before 2025 at 13/2 and if this stalemate continues we expect that price to crumble also. ”

According to Boyle Sports there has also been support for a second referendum on the UK’s EU membership before 2019, seeing it backed from 12/1 down to 8/1. You can now get 13/2 about Brexit not going through at all before 2025.