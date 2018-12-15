‘Border would be treated with contempt’

East Derry DUP MP Gregory Campbell has reiterated his view that the imposition of any kind of physical border in the event of Brexit is an impossibility.

Mr. Campbell, criticising British Prime Minister, Theresa May’s, withdrawal agreement, said: “A backstop is totally and utterly unnecessary, because it cannot work.

“There are 290 crossing points on under 300 miles of land border in NI, so no structure of any kind, anywhere, can work.

“That is why we do not need a backstop. People would treat the infrastructure with disdain and contempt, because they could avoid it so easily.

“If we had six, 16 or 26 manned roads across the border - forgetting about the possibility of threats to the people who would man those roads - all of those who lived there, worked there and traded there would know 100 ways to get round the infrastructure without having to go through any customs checkpoints, so there is no point to any backstop.”