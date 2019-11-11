Brackfield Wood outside Derry to feature on RTÉ Nationwide

Brackfield Wood outside Derry, where up to 40,000 native trees are to be planted in memory of soldiers from Ireland who died in the First World War, will be showcased on RTÉ Nationwide on Monday evening.

The First World War Centenary Wood near Claudy was created by the Woodland Trust to commemorate the centenary of the 'Great War'.

RTÉ confirmed it will feature on its Armistice Day programming on Monday.

"An ambitious project is underway outside Derry where a Memorial Forest has been planted and dedicated to those who died in WW1 - we visit Brackfield Memorial Woods on RTÉ Nationwide tonight, Monday, November 11," it confirmed.

The programme airs at 7 p.m. on RTÉ One.