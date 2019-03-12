Brandywell parking extension ‘encouraging’

Independent Derry & Strabane Councillor Gary Donnelly has described confirmation that disabled parking provision will be increased as part of a Brandywell Stadium parking extension as encouraging.

Colr. Donnelly said: “I’ve contacted council regarding the extension of car parking at the Brandywell Stadium. This is the area adjacent to Brandywell Court that recently held waste that was potentially contaminated. This has been resolved and the waste has been removed.

“The tender to complete this section of the car park has now gone out. I have also spoken to council officers and have been assured that it will include provision for disabled car parking which is encouraging after I have been contacted by Brandywell users particularly on match days highlighting the shortage of disabled parking,” Councillor Donnelly added.”