Brandywell projects opening a ‘good day for the area’

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue has said the opening of the new Brandywell Stadium, the greyhound track and play park are a major step forward in terms of facilities for the entire city.

Colr. Logue, who is herself a resident of the Brandywell, said: “It’s a good day for the area to finally see this all coming to fruition.

“I, along with others, have campaigned for many years to see the plans for this area become a reality. I would like to pay particular tribute to the late Martin McGuinness who was a major driving force to ensure that this happened.

“I am also pleased that outside the stadium new traffic calming measures have been installed on a section of the Lone Moor Road after a very long campaign. Along with the new road surface and footpaths it will hopefully increase road safety for motorists, pedestrians and local residents.”

Colr. Logue said the completion of the projects showed that hard work and perseverance delivers goals.