Brandywell safety review over speeders

The health and safety requirements of the new Brandywell complex’s car park is being reviewed by Derry City and Strabane District Council after concerns were raised about the speed of traffic and the well-being of pedestrians.

Sinn Fein Councillor Patricia Logue said she met with management of a youth club adjacent to the site to discuss fears over traffic management in the area.

Dozens of young people use the Long Tower Youth Club premises which is tucked right between the Brandywell Stadium and the new play park, which recently opened to the public and is proving extremely popular with locals.

Colr. Logue said: “John Lynch, the manager of the Long Tower Youth Club and I held a meeting with consultants and the Council’s safety officer to assess a report about safety issues within the new car park, which is servicing the entire Brandywell complex.

“There have been concerns about the speed of traffic, safety of pedestrians and other issues around vehicles using the car park.

“Like all new systems and with the complex being so popular there was going to be teething problems so it was very important we resolved the safety issues raised.

“The recommendations of the report means there now will be a number of measures carried out as part of that process including improved bollards, signage markings, raising traffic calming measures.

A spokesperson for DC&SDC confirmed that the local authority was aware of the concerns and is currently reviewing health and safety requirements at the car park.

In the meantime Colr. Logue has asked people using the facilities at the new and improved Brandywell to show consideration for others and to be aware that a lot of young people are using the site on a daily basis.

“I would urge all users of this site to slow down, show due car and attention and be aware of what is going on around them,” said the Sinn Féin councillor.