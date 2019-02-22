Brandywell security concerns being tackled

Security concerns raised by residents whose back yards abut the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium are to be addressed, according to a local councillor.

Several homes along Brandywell Avenue and Southend Park directly neighbour Derry City & Strabane District Council’s main civic stadium.

Indeed, the perimeter fence which runs along the southeastern end of the ground also forms the back wall of over a dozen houses on that particular street.

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue has indicated DC&SDC has agreed to take steps to resolve reported home security issues for the houses which back onto the stadium.

“I recently held a meeting with officials from DC&SDC in relation to the portion of the external wall of th Ryan Mc Bride Brandywell Stadium that backs onto homes on Brandywell Avenue and Southend park,” she said.

“At the time of the resident consultation carried out in the initial stages of the stadium redevelopment there were concerns from residents about security of homes that back on to the wall,” added the Sinn Féin councillor for the Moor.

Colr. Logue, whose late nephew and former Derry City captain, Ryan McBride’s name is now attached to the ground, thanked council officers for agreeing to address local homeowners’ concerns, particularly with the League of Ireland and Irish League seasons now both in full swing.

“With the new football season just kicking off I am pleased to inform residents that the proposed measures to address their concerns are to be implemented,” she said.