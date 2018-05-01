Brave Ava sacrifices locks for cancer kids

Big-hearted Ava Mullan has raised over £500 by sacrificing seven inches of her hair in order to make wigs for children who have lost theirs to cancer and other illnesses.

The seven-year-old bravely submitted to the coiffeur’s scissors in order to raise cash for the very worthy Little Princess Trust, a charity dedicated to helping young people affected by cancer.

Though currently resident in Liverpool, Ava’s roots are firmly grounded in Derry: mum Sharon is originally from Kingsfort Park, while her father Charlie is from The Branch.

Following her amazing gesture and the collection of over £500 for the charity Sharon said: “Ava and I are totally overwhelmed at the support and kind words from donating her hair.”

It’s hoped the money raised by Ava will now help fashion the best part of two wigs for children who have suffered hair loss through illness, making a massive diffference to their self-esteem, as Sharon explains.

“The charity provides wigs for children and young people up to the age of 24 who have lost their hair to cancer treatment and other illness.

“Each wig costs £350 so thanks to Ava’s gesture and the generosity of those who contributed the money will go a long way to making a sick child feel a bit better.”

The Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs, free of charge to children and young adults that have lost their own hair through cancer treatment and other illnesses. Visit www.littleprincesses.org.uk to find out how it has given away over 6,000 free wigs.