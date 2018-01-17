Break-ins, moss and anti-social concerns

A spate of attempted burglaries, anti-social behaviour, and slippery pavement surfaces, have been raising concerns among residents of a street at the top of Creggan.

Sinn Féin Councillor Colly Kelly said he had met with the concerned residents of Oakland Park to discuss a number of safety issues.

Colr. Kelly said he also had an on-site meeting with the Apex Housing Manager for the development, off Creggan Heights.

“Residents raised a number of concerns with me,” said Colr. Kelly.

These inclued “the gathering point and at times anti-social element within the green space there; the attempted break-ins over Christmas and the New Year period; and a general clean up needed where the moss has been gathering on footpaths and surrounding area,” said the Moor District Electoral Area representative.

Colr. Kelly said that following these meetings an application to have the street cleaned had been submitted and he hoped work would be completed shortly.

“This was a very productive meeting with a cleaning job submitted for the street and they will also be looking at possibilities moving forward regarding the green space,” said Colr. Kelly.

“We will be delivering a letter to residents offering a free home safety check through the Council which looks at the security of your home to thwart attempted break ins,” he added.