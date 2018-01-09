Break-ins spark call for residents to review security

Sinn Féin Councillor Colly Kelly has urged residents and businesses in the upper Creggan Road area to be on the alert following a number of break-ins over the weekend.

Councillor Kelly said that there were also several reports of attempted break-ins in the area.

He said: “I would urge residents in the Grangemore, Ardgrange and Cashlemore areas to be vigilant. There have been a number of break-ins and people spotted trying doors and patio doors in the area over the weekend.

“These criminals are looking for cash, small electrical items such as laptops, mobile phones, jewellery and, in some cases, medication.

“In recent weeks we have seen a spate of crimes taking place in the Buncrana Road area and now here.

“I would appeal to residents if they are leaving their home for even a short space of time that they always lock their windows and doors, back gates and if they have valuable garden tools and machinery that they are securely locked up at night.

“If you see suspicious activity around a neighbour’s house, particularly if there is no one at home, call the police. Your home or business could be next.”