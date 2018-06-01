‘Break logjam over old Thornhill site’ - Duffy

Sinn Féin Councillor for the Greater Culmore area Sandra Duffy is calling on planners to take a proactive approach regarding the redevelopment of the large redundant Thornhill School site.

Councillor Duffy has urged local Planning officials to work along with Derry City and Strabane District Council to ensure progress is made over the site.

The call comes after successive episodes of vandalism and anti-social behaviour over recent years.

Colr. Duffy said: “This massive site has being lying derelict now for over ten years. It has become a magnet for vandalism and anti-social activity particularly during the summer months and school holidays.

“At present, the Thornhill site is a terrible eyesore situated on a key gateway into our city.

“n the next few weeks we will see the Maritime Festival happening and sadly this is one of the first sites that will greet Clipper race competitors coming up the Foyle. I believe the council as a matter of urgency need to look at this important site for redevelopment and break the logjam.

“There is a current proposal to convert this site into a modern retirement village.

“Many believe that this may be an ideal way to address the problem and at the same time provide much needed retirement accommodation for older people in our community. We need to start the conversation now around all this.”

Colr. Duffy said the development could help regenerate the Greater Culmore area, “along with all the other ongoing projects such as the new community centre, the new country park at Coney road and the 3G pitch that are happening”.

Thornhill College moved into its new campus opposite the old school in 2003.