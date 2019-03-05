Brenda Stevenson to stand again for SDLP in Council elections

Former SDLP Mayor Brenda Stevenson has been selected to run for the Faughan DEA on the 2 May. Brenda was a previous councillor in the area for nine years and has a strong record in representing the people of Claudy.

The SDLP has said that during her four year absence, Mrs Stevenson - a niece of former party leader John Hume - has witnessed a distinct lack of representation for the people of Claudy and the surrounding area at a council level and has said that this is just not good enough.

Mrs Stevenson commented: “I am delighted to be standing for the SDLP in the upcoming local council election on May 2.

“In the previous four years I have noticed a lack of representation for the community of Claudy in the Faughan DEA and it is for that reason I am determined to be re-elected in May.

“During my year as Mayor I got the opportunity to work with very many people from differing walks of life across the region. I intend to use all these networks to deliver for the people who I serve and I’m looking forward to getting back into council to do this.”

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood added: “For nine years Brenda was a first class public representative for the people of the Faughan DEA. The SDLP are delighted to have Brenda back on the ticket and we are confident in her ability to regain this seat.”