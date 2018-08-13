Brexit and border: Effect on youth ‘will be catastrophic’ - SF MLA

Sinn Féin Spokesperson on Children and Young People, Catherine Kelly MLA, has marked International Youth Day on Sunday August 12 by reiterating the call for no borders and barriers in Ireland.

Speaking after joining young people at Strabane-Lifford Bridge protesting Brexit and any hardening of the border in Ireland, the West Tyrone MLA said:

“Today is International Youth Day. The theme for 2018 is ‘Safe Spaces for Youth’, where the UN stress that youth need safe spaces to come together, engage in activities related to their diverse needs and interests.

“Safe Spaces create the circumstances in which they can effectively contribute to decision making and development including peace building and social cohesion.

“Brexit, the prospect of a hardening of the border in Ireland and potential plans for a mile-wide stop and search zone along the border will create barriers that divides young people with catastrophic impacts for human rights, the Good Friday Agreement and the European Common Travel Area.

“16 and 17-year-olds will live with the disastrous consequences of Brexit, yet if they’d been allowed to vote, all polls suggest they could have changed the outcome.

“During this crucial period for the future of Ireland and the European Union, we need young people to have a voice in deciding our future role in a post-Brexit EU.

“Lets send a clear message to the British government and the EU 27 on International Youth Day - we want safe spaces for youth and no borders in Ireland.”