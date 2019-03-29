Brexit protests tomorrow at Bridgend and Lifford

Local people are being urged to join major border protests at Bridgend and Lifford this weekend as the chaos surrounding Brexit continues at Westminster.

Border Communities Against Brexit (BCAB) are inviting people to the rallies tomorrow ( Saturday), at 3pm, with organisers warning that a hard or soft Brexit will be a “disaster.”

The rallies are among six taking place along the border.

BCAB have warned that local people with disabilities are among those growing increasingly fearful that the rights enshrined in the Good Friday Agreement and the Human Rights Act will be diluted if Brexit goes ahead.

A BCAB spokesperson said: “The Brexit chaos at Westminster continues with huge negative consequences for the Irish economy, society and the Good Friday Agreement.

“While politicians and journalists speculate about an extension of the withdrawal date until May 22, the deep concerns and potential impact of Brexit on Irish border communities are being ignored.

“Brexit threatens to re-impose a hard border in Ireland. This would be devastating to the economy, industry and jobs, to farming, to the free movement of people crossing the border every day to work, study or trade and to human rights.

Urging everyone to attend the demonstrations, organisers said it “will be sending to a very clear message that the people of the border region and, indeed, the people of Ireland will not acquiesce in any construction of new border installations,customs posts or on any restriction of movement in their own country.

“We will not tolerate any new hard border in Ireland,” they warned.