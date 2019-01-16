Brexit vote: MPs need to ‘wake up’ - Eastwood

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood MLA has said that politicians in Westminster need to wake up to the reality that there can be no deal without a backstop, following last night’s crushing defeat of Theresa May’s deal proposal.

MPs voted by a landslide 432 votes to 202 against adopting the Brexit deal worked out with the European Union following lengthy negotiations.

Foyle MLA Mr Eastwood said that last night’s vote does not diminish the reality that the backstop is necessary, but rather merely shows how far removed Westminster is from our unique circumstances here.

Mr Eastwood said: “There is no such thing as a good Brexit but if we are forced to leave the EU then Northern Ireland must to be protected through a backstop.

“The naive belief in Westminster that a better deal can be negotiated with Brussels is merely postponing the inevitable.

“That fact remains - there is no way to avoid a hard border in Ireland if Northern Ireland leaves the Customs Union and Single Market. That is why a backstop is essential. The SDLP have said this from day one.

“Northern Ireland’s economy and stability can’t be sacrificed because politicians in London have failed to recognise the obvious.”