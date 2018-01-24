Brexit will rip island apart: Anderson

Sinn Féin MEP Martina Anderson has warned Brexit will rip Ireland apart and hamper development for generations.

She made the comments during Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s visit to the European Parliament for a debate on the ‘future of Europe.’

“Brexit threatens to rip our island apart, dilute rights and freedoms we all enjoy, and stunt the economic and social development of our island. It threatens to harden the border, reinforce partition and undermine the Good Friday Agreement,” she said.

The MEP said European leaders needed to create a fairer Europe and decried Ireland’s decision to join the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO), which commits to greater military cooperation.

“You must also commit to a Europe that serves people, not multinationals. The civil, workers’, European, environmental, linguistic and human rights of all citizens needs to be protected and indeed enhanced. They won’t be achieved by a non-compassionate, faceless Europe. It won’t be achieved in a Europe where the gap between the rich and the poor grows, or in a Europe of homelessness and housing waiting lists. And it certainly won’t be achieved in PESCO and in any manifestation of an aggressive, militaristic Europe,” she said.