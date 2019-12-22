Brickkiln Skip Hire Ltd. fined £1,000 after breach of Consent Notice behind Creggan

Brickkiln Skip Hire Ltd. pleaded guilty at Derry Magistrate’s Court last week of breaching the terms of a discharge consent issued by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

The Company was fined a total of £1,000 plus £15 Offenders Levy.

On April 6, 2018 Water Quality Inspectors, acting on behalf of the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) visited Brickkiln Skip Hire Ltd., Heather Road, Creevagh to determine if they had complied with the conditions of an Enforcement Notice issued by the Department.

The Inspectors examined the sample point and observed dark coloured effluent flowing through the sample point. In accordance with procedures a tripartite statutory sample was collected.

The sample was analysed and found to contain 106mg/l (milligrammes per litre) of Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) more than ten times the consented limit.

The sample was analysed and found to contain 324mg/l of suspended solids, more than six times the consented limit.

The results of the analysis show that this discharge failed to comply with the consent conditions.

This effluent was unsuitable for discharge.

Anyone wishing to report a pollution incident can call the 24 hour Water Pollution Hotline on 0800 80 70 60.