Brickwork offer a thrilling Halloween

Customers and passers-by at Derry’s Brickwork Entertainment Complex in Castle Street should keep their eyes and ears open for something evil lurking from the dark this Halloween.

The popular venue are hosting a nightly flash dance of Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ with the Groove Dance Group as part of their ambitious plans for the 2018 celebrations that include Halloween themed movies projected onto the city walls and live music.

Thousands of people will pass by the restaurant which has opened up a lounge bar on the opposite side of the street this year and Manager Stephen Doherty is keen for them to play an active role in the Derry Halloween ‘Return of the Ancients’ celebrations.

“This is the first Halloween that both the lounge bar and the restaurant will be open and we wanted to mark that by going the extra mile and offering the public something special,” he said. “The crowds will be coming past us for the Awakening the Walls Performance and we wanted to get involved in the entertainment and encourage them to join us for food and refreshments. We have Halloween themed menus, punch bowls and cocktails and musical entertainment so it’s an ideal place to visit as part of your experience of the celebrations.

“The celebrations are suitable for all ages. We are decorating both our premises inside and out, staff will be dressed as zombies and will be taking part in the flash dance.”

The classic Halloween movies will be screened nightly during the Halloween celebrations from 6pm and will be followed by the Groove Dance Group performing a ‘flash dance’ of Michael Jackson’s Thriller at 8pm with live music from 8.30pm.

Derry City and Strabane District Council are encouraging all city centre businesses to get involved in this year’s Halloween celebrations and to let them know about their plans through the www.derryhalloween.com website What’s On Section.

The 2018 Halloween programme will run from October 26 – November 3, with over 100 family friendly activities at more than 40 venues, stretching over nine jam-packed days.

Among the regular highlights which draw thousands to the city each year, is the Awakening of the Walls, which makes a welcome return for 2018, along with dynamic drumming sensations Spark as well as some new additions which include imaginary illuminated birds with graceful wings, Le Bal Des Luminéoles . There will be ghost tours, Jack O’Lantern Festival, Little Horrors performances and Story-telling, Halloween Haunted Harvest markets and so much more happening in the build up to the big night itself on October 31, when the traditional Return of the Ancients Carnival parade will bring hundreds of performers together to celebrate this year’s Return of the Ancients theme. The night will finish in a spectacular Halloween fireworks finale.

The programme is organised and funded by Derry City and Strabane District Council with support from the Tourism N. Ireland International Fund.