Charlie Crozier hit two frees as Ballinderry defeated Austin Stacks to make the All Ireland Intermediate final. Photo: George Sweeney

​Ballinderry……. 0-11 Austin Stacks……...0-07 Ballinderry are back in an All Ireland Club final for the first time since their historic senior success of 2002 after outscoring Kerry’s Auston Stacks 0-9 to 0-2 over the final 23 minutes of an absorbing Intermediate semi-final in Parnell Park.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jarlath Burns and Davy Harte’s team will now face Mayo’s Crossmolina in Croke Park on Sunday after impressively taking control of the second half in Dublin to come home with a fair bit to spare against the Munster champions.

An end to end opening quarter saw Conor O’Neill brilliantly open the scoring from long range but the Kerry kingpins hit back and led 0-4 to 0-2 after an opening half in which Billy Lee’s team coped admirably with the loss of wing forward Daniel Kirby to a black card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half was an all together different story. Despite only leading by one at 0-7 to 0-6 with 10 minutes left Ballinderry now had the measure of the Munster side with Gareth McKinless dictating most of the play. Points from Daniel McKinless, Ryan Bell and Charlie Crozier took the Shamrocks four clear and although Kirby temporarily halted Ballinderry’s scoring run, it wasn’t enough to derail the Oak Leaf champions as Daniel McKinless’ late mark sealed a superb win.

Ballinderry Shamrocks: Ben McKinless; Ryan O'Neill, Oisín Duffin, Aron Mullan; Ruairí Forbes, Gareth McKinless (0-1), Eoin Devlin; Niall O'Donnell, Shea Coleman; Tiernan Rocks, Conor O’Neill (0-3), Shea McCann; Charlie Crozier (0-2, 2f), Ryan Bell (0-2), Darren Lawn (0-1). (Subs) Daniel McKinless (0-2, 1m) for Coleman (34), Jack Bell for O'Donnell (41), Eoin McCracken for Mullan (60), Matt Quinn for Lawn (60).

Austin Stacks: Michael Tansley; Colin Griffin, Dylan Casey (0-2), Joey Nagle (0-1); Ronan Shanahan, Jack O'Shea, Paul O'Sullivan; Michael O'Donnell, Greg Horan; Fiachra Mangan, Armin Heinrich, Daniel Kirby (0-2); Cian Purcell, Shane O'Callaghan, Paddy Lane (0-2, 1f). (Subs) Eoghan Carroll for O'Callaghan (39), Luke Casey for O'Donnell (48), Darragh O'Brien for Mangan (48), Colm Browne for O'Sullivan (52), Jack Kissane for Lane (55).

Referee: Jerome Henry (Mayo).