Bringing 400-years-old City Walls into modern era

Imersive technology will be used to bring different locations in the city to life this summer as part of the celebrations marking the 400th anniversary of the construction of the historic Derry Walls.

Council officers previously secured £50,000 to develop ‘Walls Alive 400 –Bringing the Walls to life through augmented reality’ pilot project.

Derry & Strabane’s Business & Culture Committee was told this week that content for the project is being developed at present and that the pilot will test the use of digital technology within heritage sites with the potential to be expanded upon. ‘Retinize’ have been appointed to deliver this project which is due to be complete and launched by June, 2019.

Council officers have co-ordinated a full programme of events to mark the historic anniversary which can be found at www.walledcity400.com

As part of the Walled City 400 programme, officers are currently developing a summer animation programme to build on the success of the 2018 ‘Walls have Ears’ project.

This will include daily animation within key spaces of the Walled City to enhance visitor experience, attract additional visitors and drive footfall into heritage venues.

Meanwhile, ‘Full Circle’ has been appointed to deliver a two years mentoring programme with seven heritage venues across the city and district. Further to this, each venue has developed a five-years strategic plan, which will also see the development of a heritage network being established to support collaborative working between these venues.

Sinn Fein Councillor Mickey Cooper praised the efforts to support those working in heritage venues locally, a lot of whom he said were doing so in a voluntary capacity.

Colr. Cooper said the City Walls were a key asset for the city and that people from differing traditions viewed the Walls and the history associated with them from differing perspectives. It was important, he stressed, that all these different narratives are included during the forthcoming events.