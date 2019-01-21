British Prime Minister Theresa May and British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn condemn Derry car bomb

The British Prime Minister Theresa May has condemned Saturday evening's bomb attack before updating MPs on her Brexit plans in the House of Commons.

She said: "I'm sure that the whole house will join me in condemning Saturday's car bomb attack in Londonderry and paying tribute to the bravery of the Northern Ireland police and the local community who helped to ensure that everyone got to safety.

"This House stands together with the people of Northern Ireland in ensuring that we never go back to the violence and the terror of the past."

The Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, echoed these sentiments, stating: "I join with her in condemning the car bomb attack we've seen in Londonderry at the weekend and commend the emergency services and the local community for their response.

"The huge achievement of the Good Friday Agreement in reducing violence in Northern Ireland must never be taken for granted.

"It was an historic step forward but we cannot take it for granted."

The leader of the Scottish National Party at Westminster, Ian Blackford, said: "All of us share with the Prime Minister her abhorrence and disgust at the bombing that took place in Derry over the weekend and we were delighted with the efforts of the emergency services that made sure there was no loss of life."



He added: "This weekend's attack was a timely reminder of the fragility of the peace in Northern Ireland."