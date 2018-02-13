‘Broad acceptance’ on Eighth Amendment Repeal - SF Youth

Ógra Shinn Féin has welcomed a commitment from An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to hold a referendum on the repeal of the Eighth Amendment in 2018.

Ógra Shinn Féin spokesperson, Caolán McGinley, said it supports the party’s position to repeal the Eighth Amendment from the Irish Constitution.

​Mr. McGinley said: ​“It’s time for the Eighth Amendment to be repealed and this is the generation that can achieve it.

​“There is now broad acceptance among young people and across wider society that the Eighth Amendment must be repealed from the Irish Constitution.

“If we are serious about protecting and respecting the lives of women, then the current position in this State is untenable - a woman currently needs to be near death before she can have an abortion. This is unacceptable. Hundreds Irish of women make the journey every week to Britain and other places. It doesn’t have to be that way.

Mr. McGinley added: ​“It’s time to make generational change in Ireland by trusting women and standing up for a women’s health. It’s time to repeal the Eighth Amendment.”